United Methodist Sausage and Coffee

ROANOKE-The Roanoke United Methodist Men Sausage Sale pickup day is at the church on Dec. 3 from 7-10 a.m. for those who have ordered sausage. There will also be extra sausage for sale.

United Women in Faith will be serving coffee and rolls in the fellowship hall during the same hours. All are welcome to come and spend time visiting or get a coffee to go.

Tree of Hearts needs gifts

EUREKA-Woodford County Heartline and Heart House Tree of Hearts have set a goal of 1,500 new unwrapped gifts for kids 0-high school aged. This program provides Christmas gifts to low-income people in Woodford County. The Eureka Public Library is a collection point again this year and you may drop off gifts by Dec. 16.

Roanoke to hold Christmas on Main

ROANOKE-Christmas on Main will held in Roanoke on Nov. 26 starting at 6 p.m.

There will be local business raffles, food vendors, Christmas parade, tree lighting, pictures with Santa and a toy donation.

Eureka Holiday Stroll upcoming

EUREKA-The Eureka Business Association’s annual Holiday Stroll will be Nov. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main. In addition to Santa and Mrs. Claus, there will be free horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, and cookies.

Nov. 26 is also Small Business Saturday and the Eureka Business Association (EBA) will be offering a special Holiday Stroll deal on gift check purchases. For every purchase of $50 worth of gift checks, you will get an extra $10 gift check free. This deal will only be available during Holiday Stroll hours at the library. For a listing of EBA members and information about EBA, visit www.eurekabusiness.net. For more information on gift check purchases, contact Cindy O’Neill at the Eureka Public Library, 309-467-2922, extension 5.

Letters to Santa

EUREKA-I hope you have all been good boys and girls. You can write Santa and let him know. Drop off mail boxes will be on the court house lawn at the intersection of 117 and 24, outside of Michael’s Restaurant, Eureka, and at the porch at Eureka Library starting Nov. 19.

If you are going to write to Santa, please do so by Dec. 8. Santa gets really busy in Dec. and can’t guarantee you that he will be able to answer your letter if dropped off after Dec. 8. Be sure to print your name so Santa can read it. Include your address or your e-mail address.

Thanksgiving dinner

ROANOKE—A free Thanksgiving Day community dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25, at noon in the Roanoke Park Building. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. It is helpful for planning purposes to make reservations. Please contact Edie Yordy by phone 309-923-8681 or 309-645-5439 if you plan to attend.

Eureka College Renaissance Dinner

EUREKA-The Eureka College Chamber Singers will be hosting a Renaissance Christmas Dinner on Dec. 2 and 3 from 6-9 p.m.

The evening will include Christmas carols, English madrigals, humorous theatrics, festive décor and a hearty meal.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children and Eureka College students. Tickets are available on the college’s website,

Blood Drive coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 5 at the Roanoke Park Building from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Donors can sign up by going to www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by contacting Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

El Paso Christmas Walk upcoming

The El Paso Christmas Walk is Dec. 3, Line up along Front St. near City Hall to watch as Santa rides a fire truck to Jefferson Park School.

The El Paso District Library will hold its traditional Kiddie Bazaar, Festival of Wreaths and cookie sale from 9 a.m. - noon. There will also be a raffle for various baskets.

A Kids Vendor Fair will be held 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Java Cafe where young entrepreneurs will sell their handmade items.

Also between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jefferson Park School will host a Kids Corner sponsored by Heritage Health, with free games and Christmas crafts. Free carriage rides will be available on the corner of Elm and 1st streets, and fire truck rides will be held on Front Street.

The following vendors will be at Jefferson Park School from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Ace of Cards (pop cards, gifts and holders); Usborne Books & ERIZ Creations (childrens books and craft wood projects); Woman's Club Women of Hope will sell nuts and specialty candies; Tupperware; This and That Creations (wood Christmas trees, evergreen porch pots); Norwex (towels and cleaner); Sparkle and Shine Paparazzi (jewelry); Meadowridge BeeFarm (honey, soaps, lotion, wood and laser cut items); How Sweet It Is (hot cocoa bombs, bundt cakes, cinnamon rolls); Van Horn Sweets (baked goods, cocoa bombs, chocolates, truffles); She Sells (paintings on wood, seasonal décor, jewelry); JAVA Café Coffee Cart; Grandma's Treasure Chest (mesh wreaths, snowman items, ornaments); Scentsy; quilted items and homemade Christmas crafts.

Many local businesses will also have special sales and drawings.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Nov. 29 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. A representative from Ali Gibbs Feed Co will speak on the process and management of home grown foods for the needy.

They welcome all new and potential members to join them again for an informational subject at their weekly meeting.

Christian Women's Connection to meet

NORMAL-Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection invites all ladies and moms to their December Musical Miracle Brunch Program on Dec. 13, 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal.

Special feature will be music with Sharyl Jennings and special speaker will be Lois Kording of Jacksonville with "I Still Believe in Miracles"

Reservations are due by Dec 6 by calling Joan at 309-242-6241. Find them on Facebook at Bloomington-Normal IL Christian Women's Connection.

Journal looking for stories

