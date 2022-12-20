Benson ornament for sale

BENSON-A Benson 150th keepsake ornament is for sale to benefit Benson’s 150th celebration. You can get them for $5 each at Flanagan State Bank in Benson or by emailing Karen Mullins at kmullins2830@gmail.com.

Benson Bingo Bash coming in January

BENSON-The Benson Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring Benson Bingo Bash on Jan. 29 from 2-4 p.m. at the Benson American Legion.

Cost is 50 cents per card and there will be cash prizes. Chili, soup, gondolas and nachos will be available for purchase along with carry-outs available. There will also be a cash bar.

County SWCD to hold election of directors

EUREKA-The Woodford County SWCD will hold an election of directors on Jan. 24 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at their office, located at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka. Two directors will be elected to serve the district for a two-year term. Anyone who resides in or owns ground in Woodford County is eligible to vote. If anyone has questions, they may call the office at 309-467-2308 ext 3.

Christmas dinner

ROANOKE—A free Christmas Day community dinner will be held on Dec. 25, at 1 p.m. in the Roanoke Park Building. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. It is helpful for planning purposes to make reservations. Please contact Edie Yordy, by phone 309-923-8681 or by email, ley71@frontier.com if you plan to attend.

Soup and Pie fundraiser upcoming

EUREKA-A Soup and Pie fundraiser will be held on Jan. 6 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E, Eureka. You can donate what you wish for the youth group fundraiser.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- There will be no Rotary meeting on Dec. 27.

The Rotary would like to thank the EHS 8th grade Honors Choir for their Christmas message in song.

Gift bag donated by the PEO Toulon Ladies group

WASHBURN-MSW Projects was able to spread holiday cheer to the people who receive meals through the nutrition program with the help of many Santa’s elves. 150 gift bags were sent to the senior citizens of Marshall, Stark, and Woodford Counties. MSW would like to thank all the Elves who donated items or monetary donation towards the gifts. Through the help of the community support, it made some of the seniors feel like a kid again and others a smile as they saw their favorite Christmas candy.

MSW Projects nutrition program provides a lunch meal to senior citizens of Henry, Lacon, Sparland, Varna, Toluca, Wenona, Toulon, Wyoming, Bradford, LaFayette, Washburn, Roanoke, and Metamora. Meals are delivered to the above communities and are also available at the Henry and Toulon Nutrition Sites for pick up or dine in.

MSW Projects will be closed for the holidays on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26. All nutrition sites, MSW Projects office, and transportation will be closed.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.