Stations of the Cross offered at ECC

EUREKA-Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka, will provide an Eastertide experience to all who wish to participate. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 8. It is free and all are welcome.

During the reimagined experience of the classic Stations of the Cross, participants will move through eight prayer stations to keep vigil with Jesus at the pivotal moments in his journey to the cross: 1) In the Garden, 2) Betrayal and Arrest, 3) Peter’s Denial, 4) At Trial, 5) Torment and Anguish, 6) Crucified, 7) Last Breath, 8) Laid in the Tomb.

For more information, contact Rev. Jennie Churchman at 309-467-2369.

Easter Egg Hunt upcoming

BENSON-The annual Benson Jr. Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt will be April 8, at 1 p.m., at Benson Park. Children through age 11 are welcome to join the hunt. The Easter Bunny will visit courtesy of the Roanoke-Benson Knights of Columbus. The Easter Bunny will pass out treats and be available to have pictures taken with the children.

Fish Fry upcoming

ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Fish Fry on April 1, from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine-in or carry-out and will be served on a donation basis. There will be a bake sale as well with all kinds of homemade favorites.

Irish Dance demonstration

EUREKA-On March 23, at 11 a.m. in the Eureka United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, "Isle of Erin Irish Dance" will be providing an Irish Dance demonstration. Erin Rockhold, owner of the studio is a World National Champion of Irish Dance. Please join them for the demonstration.

Woodford County SWCD tree and fish sale

EUREKA-The Woodford County Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for its spring tree and fish sale. Orders for trees will be taken until March 17 with delivery set in April.

Fish orders will be taken until April 20, except for grass carp, which must be ordered by April 13. Fish pick up will be April 28. If you are interested in ordering, please call 309-467-2308 ext. 3 or you can find the order forms on our website, which is http://woodfordcountyswcd.tripod.com . You can also stop by our office at 937 W. Center Street in Eureka to pick up an order form between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary club will hold their monthly meeting on March 21, at Eureka College in Dickinson Commons. Lunch meals will be available. Their speaker will be Gene Olson, Director of Operations with the Peoria International Airport. He will give an update on new construction at the airport and some fun facts about different flights and best times to fly.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com