Indiana women dies in head-on crash

A two vehicle head-on collision on Saturday, at 12:20 p.m., resulted in the death of Barbara Smith, of New Haven, Ind.

The crash occurred near U.S. 24 County Road 1700 East in Woodford County

A family of eight from Minonk was injured in the crash and were transported to area hospitals by helicopter and ambulance.

Eureka Boy Scouts flag days

EUREKA-Boy Scouts from local Troop 57 will put out Flags in Eureka on three special days in Sept.: Sept. 5, Labor Day; Sept. 11, Patriot Day; and Sept. 17, Constitution Day.

At the heart of Boy Scouting is a commitment to the ideas and ideals associated with God and country. Troop 57's Flag Program is an expression of that. Over 220 flags are placed around Eureka at subcribers' residences or businesses by Boy Scouts who range in age from12-17. Funds from the subscribers are put into a Camping account for each participating Scout. That account may be used to help the Scout pay for his participation in Troop activities. Anyone wanting to support the Troop 57 Scout Flag Program should contact Heath Toennies, 514 N. Main, Eureka, 1-636-795-1978.

Kiwanis to hold meeting

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be holding their next meeting on Sept. 7 at 12:30 p.m. at Eureka College Cafeteria. Mary Hinricksen will be discussing the project to bring the Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall to Eureka in 2023. Lunch will be available for purchase if wanted. Anyone interested is invited to attend. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world one child and one community at a time. For more information, you may call Nancy Aldridge at 309-467-4750.

Educational class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE - A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will offered at the Roanoke Public Library Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke, beginning Sept. 11 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Spaghetti supper upcoming

EUREKA-Heartline and Heart House in Eureka is having their annual Spaghetti Supper fundraiser to support their much-needed community programs. Heartline and Heart House’s Spaghetti Supper will be a drive-through event on Sept. 1, from 3:30 –6:30 p.m. or until sold out, at Crosspoint Community Church, 951 County Road 1625 E, Eureka. Cost is $10 per person. Volunteers are also needed for the event. Please contact Brandi Gerber at 467-6101 ext. 4 or brandi@heartlineandhearthouse.org. More information about Heartline and Heart House can be found at www.heartlineandhearthouse.org.

Kiwanis yard sale fundraiser

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis club will be holding a yard sale on Sept. 8 – Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 411 E. Pearson Street, Eureka (the NW corner of Pearson and Henry Streets). The proceeds received will go to the Neuroscience Research Foundation (formerly called the Spastics Paralysis Research Foundation). The Neuroscience Research Foundation awards grants to doctors to do research. Most items will not be priced. Individuals will make a donation for items they select. Anyone wishing to drop off articles for sale may do so by calling 309-261-5910 or leave in driveway at 411 E. Pearson St., Eureka.

Readers’ Choice voting deadline extended

EUREKA-Sept. 5 is the new deadline for voting in the Woodford County’s Reader’s Choice Contest. You can vote for are businesses in various categories at woodcojo.com.

Red Cross to hold Blood Drive on Sept 1

MORTON - With the summer of 2022 going by so quickly, many area people have missed doing some feel good activities.If you fall into this category, be assured there is still time to accomplish the best feel good activity—and that is to join Camp Do Good (this summer’s Red Cross Blood Drive’s theme) and to donate a pint of blood on Sept 1.

The Peoria Area Red Cross Camp Do Good Blood Drive on Sept. 1 (starting at 12 noon and going until 5 pm) will be held at the LDS building located at 2430 N Morton Avenue in Morton, IL.

To sign up for an appointment, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS or contact: RedCrossBlood.org (Sponsor code: ChurchofJesusChristLDSMorton) or contact Becky Mullen at 309-360-3850 or bpainter6@yahoo.com.

A donor can save up to 15 minutes when he/she donates blood by using Rapid Pass. Visit: RedCross.org/RapidPass for more information. The Red Cross welcomes everyone from surrounding locations to donate blood.

The Red Cross also encourages donors to give regular whole blood as well as to give “Power Red” blood.

An added incentive to donate blood to the Red Cross, between Sept. 1-18, is that each donor will receive a Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last. Also, each donor will have a chance to win a $25 gift card. However, the best incentive of being a donor is the satisfaction a donor will have in knowing that he/she helped to save the life of one or more people.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Sept. 6 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A Lunch meal will be available. The meeting will consist of the President’s Assembly with an update on the CEO Program.

At the previous meeting, Coach Kurt Barth of Eureka College presented an encouraging message on the 2022 prospects for the college football team. Thank you Coach Barth.

Christian Women's Connection to meet

NORMAL-The Bloomington-Normal Christian Women's Connection invites all ladies and moms to their Back to School Brunch Program on Sept. 20, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn, 8 Trader's Circle, Normal.

The special feature will be Impact Life Blood Center with Krista and Dani and the special speaker will be Your Life will "Take Off" When you use the right "Flight Plan" by Barbara Venoski.

Reservations are due by Sept. 13 by calling Joan at 309-242-6241 or calling/text Crystal (Eureka) 217-358-1268 or on Facebook: Bloomington-Normal IL Christian Women's Connection.

