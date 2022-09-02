Journal office by appointment only

Family Fest and Auction upcoming

GOODFIELD-The Auxiliary of the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Eureka is sponsoring the Family Fest Benefit and Online and Silent Auction on Oct. 8 at Goodfield’s Apostolic Fellowship Hall from 4-8 p.m.

If you would like to donate a new item or service for the Auction please drop off at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka by Sept. 17. They are accepting monetary donations at the Family Fest event and auctions.

Updated information on this event will be posted on their Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka’s Facebook page and their website page.

P.E.O to hold meeting

EUREKA-Chapter IQ, P.E.O. will hold its monthly meeting on Sept. 12 at the Eureka Christian Church. Dessert at 6:30 p.m. Meeting to begin at 7 p.m. The program is entitled "Raising the Bar to the Stars: Learning About Our Projects".

Quarter Auction set

GOODFIELD-Another Quarter Auction will be held on Sept. 19 at the Barn III in Goodfield. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the auction begins at 6 p.m.

Admission is $3 and includes one paddle an additional paddles are $2.

There will be door prizes and food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information contact Susan Bressner at 309-360-455 or susan@bressner.net.

Run with Reagan Sept. 24

EUREKA-As part of the 100th Homecoming at Eureka College, the annual Run with Reagan is looking for 100 runners.

The event will be held Sept. 24 with registration at 7 a.m., a 400m or one-mile Kids Dash at 8 a.m. and a 5K race and one-mile fun run/walk at 8:15 a.m.

All entries will get a free pancake breakfast afterward, also all entries will receive a race t-shirt if registered by Sept. 9 at 5kevents.raceentry.com.

Awards will be given to the top male and female runner, as well as the top three performers in each age bracket.

Race proceeds benefit the Ronald W. Reagan Society and the Eureka College Red Devil XC and Distance teams.

For more information contact Chris Robinson, 309-467-6455 or ecrobinson@eureka.edu.

Garden Club to meet

EUREKA-Prairieland Gardeners Club of Eureka will meet Sept. 12, at Eureka Christian Church Parish Hall, 302 S. Main, Eureka, at 7 p.m.

The evening’s program will be “Succulents - Striking, Simple and Successful”. Presented by Ellen Culver and Gail Trimpe-Morrow. Both women are McLean County Master Gardeners and, as the describe themselves, “Succulent Fanatics”. Their demonstration will include planting secrets and give-aways.

For further information about the club or program, contact Mary J. Hutson 309-261-7528 or email maryjhut@yahoo.com. Visitors and guests are welcome. Advance notice is appreciated.

Ukraine presentation in Metamora

METAMORA-A presentation titled “Mennonite and Ukraine Past and Present” will be held on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Mennonite Heritage Center, 675 IL State Route 116, Metamora.

The presenter will be Mary Raber, who has spent 20 years in Ukraine, first with Mennonite Central Committee and then with Mennonite Mission Network.

For more information call Mike Yoder, 309-361-8199.

Tri-County Hunger Walk

METAMORA-To help combat hunger a Tri-County Hunger Walk will be held at Black Partridge Park, Metamora, on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.

Register at go.illinois.edu/walk2022. For more information call 309-347-6614 or racrumri@illinois.edu.

Educational class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE - A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will offered at the Roanoke Public Library Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke, beginning Sept. 11 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Kiwanis yard sale fundraiser

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis club will be holding a yard sale on Sept. 8 – Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 411 E. Pearson Street, Eureka (the NW corner of Pearson and Henry Streets). The proceeds received will go to the Neuroscience Research Foundation (formerly called the Spastics Paralysis Research Foundation). The Neuroscience Research Foundation awards grants to doctors to do research. Most items will not be priced. Individuals will make a donation for items they select. Anyone wishing to drop off articles for sale may do so by calling 309-261-5910 or leave in driveway at 411 E. Pearson St., Eureka.

Journal looking for stories

