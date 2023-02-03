Senior fellowship potluck to be held

ROANOKE-Roanoke Senior Fellowship will be held Feb. 15 in the Fellowship Hall at the Roanoke United Methodist Church. Potluck will start at noon. Fried chicken will be provided but please bring a dish to share. Following lunch their speaker is Marissa Bainter from Peoria Habitat for Humanity, who will share information on their programs, mission and vision. A good-will offering will be taken after lunch. Please RSVP Deb Schrader by Feb. 10 if you will be able to attend.

UMC breakfast upcoming

EUREKA-The United Methodist Men's group is hosting the 47th Ole Farmer's Breakfast on Feb. 18 from 6-10 a.m. The breakfast will be held at the Eureka United Methodist Church, 208 N. Calendar Street. A free will offering will be accepted at the door with no ticket needed. Proceeds from the event go toward church camp scholarships, Cub Scout Pack 257, and other local missions and ministries.

HCE to meet in Deer Creek

DEER CREEK-The Deer Creek Unit of Home and Community Extension will meet on Feb. 9, 1 p.m., at the Deer Creek Community Center. Lessons to be given by Betty Rock will be “Cultivating Your Own Blue Zone.” Members and guests are asked to bring a bottle of water and treat of their choice.

All women of the Deer Creek Community and surrounding area are invited to attend. For further information, call 309-447-6433 and ask for Mary E. Eschelbach.

Free class coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-A free educational class entitled ‘Biblical Citizenship in Modern America’ will be offered at Illinois Prairie District Public Library, Roanoke Branch. The course will be held in the Community Room, 123 East Broad Street, Roanoke beginning Feb. 18 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

The course contains eight sessions and attendees may attend any or all of the sessions. There will be no class on April 9 to observe Easter.

Contact Dennis ‘Bix’ Bicksler at 309-253-9059 or bixmix7@yahoo.com to register or for more information.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their monthly meeting on Feb. 14, at Eureka College in the Dickinson Commons. Lunch meals will be available. The monthly board meeting will be the main event for reporting updates and discussion. Club President Tim Funderburk will preside at the meeting.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.