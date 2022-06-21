Journal office by appointment only

No Star July 2

EUREKA-The Woodford Star will not be printed during the 4th of July holiday on July 2.

Community worship service

EUREKA-The Eureka Ministerial Association will be holding a community worship service on Sunday, July 3 at 10 a.m., at Upper Eureka Lake. Bring your own chair. Faire Coffee will be serving drinks before and after the service. In case of rain, this will be held at Eureka Middle School.

Free fishing derby for kids

EUREKA-On July 4 the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will again sponsor a free fishing derby for children 13 and under. Registration is from 1-1:30 p.m. at the upper Eureka Lake Boat Dock not at the Pavilion. Participants must be at the boat dock at 1:30 p.m. to be released to start fishing.

Participants need to be accompanied by an adult. Bring tackle, bait and a bucket for your fish. Prizes will be awarded to two participants 7–13 years old: one for the most fish and one for the longest fish. For those six and under, a boy and a girl each will receive a prize for the longest fish. There will be prizes and water for all participants. All participants need to report back to the boat dock by 3 p.m. If don’t report back by 3:15 p.m. their prizes will be forfeited.

Walking for Amy this Saturday

ROANOKE-The 27th Annual Walking for Amy St. Jude Fundraiser will be held June 25 at Roanoke Park. The 5K Run and 2 Mile walk will begin at 8 a.m. with Disc Golf to follow these events.

Participants are asked to register in advance for the event. Note - deadline for guaranteed T-shirts is June 1. Registration forms are available at Roanoke Post office, Roanoke-Benson Community Bank, So Fit, and online at rb60.com and iamsofit.com. Please make checks payable to St. Jude. Donations will be accepted. The St. Jude Children’s Hospital Fundraiser in memory of Amy Schwind, who battled leukemia, is held yearly to aid in research and treatment of children who have cancer and other catastrophic diseases. For more information contact Dave and Barb Schwind, 309-923-5771.

Kiwanis meeting upcoming

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater area Kiwanis Club will be meeting July 6 at 12:30 p.m. at Eureka Michael’s Restaurant. Linda Logan will be speaking for Charters of Freedom. She is representing the City of Eureka in its efforts to construct a Charters of Freedom display at the Eureka Park. The public is invited to attend. For more information you may contact Nancy Aldridgeat 309-261-5910.

Free class upcoming

EUREKA-Introduction to Emotional and Spiritual Care is a course designed to train Salvation Army disaster workers in their care of disaster survivors and first responders. Participants will explore different religious and cultural practices and be introduced to three approaches for offering Emotional and Spiritual Care (ESC) during a disaster. The course is open to anyone, ideally those who’re interested in potentially joining the Salvation Army’s ESC Team. The six hour course will be offered on July 9, beginning at 8 a.m. at Crosspoint Community Church, 951 CR 1625 East, Eureka. There is no cost to attend. Those interested should contact Sam Amick (309) 678-2883.

Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on June 28 at noon at the Eureka Heart House. Lunch meals will be available. Their guest speaker will be Jennifer Roth whose topic will be on Can-Do-Kids International.

They would like to thank Rich Wherley and Doug Weuthrich for sharing the goals and progress of the CEO program. The program operates the training and experience to inspire the next generation of Woodford County entrepreneurs.

Fish fry and bake sale planned

WASHBURN-A fish fry and bake sale will be held on June 25 from 4-6:30 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 400 N. Jefferson, Washburn. The meal includes fish, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Carry-outs are available.

Journal looking for stories

EUREKA-Do you know someone that has an interesting story or hobby? Do you have a news brief for this column? If so, email Mark Barra at mbarra@pantagraph.com.

