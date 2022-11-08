Journal office by appointment only

Thanksgiving dinner

ROANOKE—A free Thanksgiving Day community dinner will be held on Thursday, Nov. 25, at noon in the Roanoke Park Building. Anyone in the community is welcome to attend. It is helpful for planning purposes to make reservations. Please contact Edie Yordy by phone 309-923-8681 or 309-645-5439 if you plan to attend.

IQ PEO to meet

EUREKA-Chapter IQ PEO will hold its next meeting on Nov. 14. The program to be given by Pam Nussbaum and Brenda Johnson will be "Raising the Bar to the Stars: Who's In Our Constellation". Participants will learn about the strength of weak ties and examine their own social and professional networks. Dessert and fellowship begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Fireside Lounge, Eureka Christian Church.

Blood Drive coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE-There will be a Red Cross Blood Drive on Dec. 5 at the Roanoke Park Building from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Donors can sign up by going to www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by contacting Julie Blunier at 309-712-7491.

Garden club to hold meeting

EUREKA-The Prairieland Garden Club of Eureka will hold its Nov. meeting on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. at Eureka Christian Church, 302 N. Main, Eureka.

The evening’s program will be presented by Le Fleur Floral Design and Events of Washington. Le Fleur’s owner, Amy Morgan, will be creating a lovely Christmas floral arrangement as well as sharing other holiday decorating ideas.

Morgan and her dedicated team offer their very best to each and every customer, believing that “Flowers elevate beauty in ant space”.

For further information about the club or the program, contact Mary Hutson, President, at maryhut@yahoo.com or 309-261-7528. Visitors and guests are welcome and advance notice is appreciated.

Christmas poinsettias for sale

ROANOKE-It's that time of year to be thinking about Christmas décor. The Roanoke-Benson gyms are going to be decked out with beautiful, red poinsettias for their Christmas concerts and you can take some home. Each flower is $20 and would make a wonderful addition to your home or a lovely gift for that special person in your life. Orders will be closed on Nov. 13 so don't delay. See Facebook under "Music at Roanoke Benson" for further ordering information or call/text Kathy Moser at 309-657-7407 to order yours today.

Pork chop fundraiser coming to Benson

BENSON-A pork chop fundraiser that will benefit Benson’s 150th Celebration, will be held on Nov. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the Benson Legion. The meal will consist of a tenderized pork chop sandwich, French fries and green beans for $10 or a sandwich only for $5. Bake sale items will also be available along with carryout. 150th Celebration memorabilia will also be available for purchase.

Veterans invited to assembly at EHS

EUREKA-Eureka CUSD 140 will be having its Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 11, from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m., and all veterans are welcome to attend. The assembly will take place in the Eureka High School gymnasium.

RBHS to host Veterans Day Assembly

ROANOKE-Roanoke-Benson High School Student Council will be hosting their annual Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at RBHS gym. The guest speaker will be Captain John Torres. Veterans are invited to lunch at the library following the program.

School play to be performed at EHS

EUREKA-Eureka High School will be performing “The Play That Goes Wrong” Nov. 18 and 19 at 7:30, at the EHS School Auditorium. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Blood drive coming to Eureka

EUREKA-St. Luke Catholic Church partners with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on Dec. 19 from 1- 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church 904 E. Reagan Dr. Eureka.

To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS ( 1-800-733-2767) or online at redcrossblood.org. Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross. We urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed.

Free dinner for veterans

EUREKA- Liberty Bible Church, 1408 Church Road, Eureka, will be holding a free dinner to all veterans, plus a guest, on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Any individual who has served in any branch of the military is welcome to attend. The meal will feature ribeye steak with baked potato, vegetable, and dessert, at no cost.

Guest speaker will be Chaplain, Brigadier General William "Bill" Dickens who last served as the Mobilization Assistant to the Chief of Chaplains, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, Washington, D.C. at the Pentagon.

In addition, each veteran will receive a gift. To reserve a spot, contact the church at 309-444-4644.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on Nov. 15 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. A lunch meal will be available. The meeting speaker will be a representative of the Susan Komen Foundation with an update on health issues.

