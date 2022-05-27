Journal office by appointment only

Olivet Nazarene University releases Dean’s List

BOURBONNAIS, IL - The following area students have been named to Olivet Nazarene University’s Dean's List: Emma Betts – Secor, Lauren Gadbois, Dustin Kennell, Logan Singletary and Emma Wierenga – Eureka.

Congerville Summer Family Nights upcoming

CONGERVILLE-The 2022 Congerville Summer Family Nights will all be held outside this year at the Congerville Village Hall on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. You will need to bring your own chairs as no seating is provided. They will again be serving Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream. If weather is inclement, everything will be moved inside instead of cancelling.

Here is the summer lineup: June 2-Kindred Spirit, June 9-Promise and the Rugrats, June 16-CIA (accordion group), June 23-One Voice, June 30-Living Water, July 7-Glory Landers & the Huzickers, July 14-Amant Deus, July 21-Daryl & Roy Bluegrass Gospel, July 28-The Anderson Family, Aug. 4-Timber Creek Strings, Aug. 11-Illinois Rail.

Martin named to President's List

ANGOLA, IN - Matthew Martin of Eureka, a Trine University student, was named to the President's List for the Spring 2022 term. Martin is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

Blood drive in Eureka

EUREKA-St. Luke Catholic Church partners with American Red Cross to host a community blood drive on June 13 from 1- 6 p.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church 904 E. Reagan Dr. Eureka. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) OR online at redcrossblood.org. They urge community members to donate blood and help ensure that patients in local hospitals have a supply of blood ready and waiting before an emergency occurs. There is no better feeling than knowing that your blood donation may give someone a second chance at life. According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed.

Garage sales and Pork BBQ Fundraiser

GOODFIELD-If you are looking for an opportunity to get out and say hello to your friends and neighbors, then mark your calendar. The Goodfield Community will be hosting town-wide garage sales June 3 and June 4. If you are interested in having a sale, please visit the Goodfield Community Club Facebook page or email goodfieldcc@yahoo.com with questions. The Goodfield Fire Department will also be having their Pulled-Pork Sandwich Fundraiser on June 4 only, from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., or while supplies last.

Vacation Bible School upcoming

EUREKA-Crosspoint Community Church, 951 City Rd. 1625 E., Eureka, will be holding Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School 2022 on June 26-30, from 6-8:30 p.m. The bible school is free and you can register at crosspointcc.org or contact Cheri Boles with questions to cheri@crosspointcc.org.

Rotary meeting upcoming

EUREKA- The Eureka Rotary Club will hold their weekly meeting on June 7 at noon in the Dickinson Common at Eureka College. Lunch meals will be available. The guest speaker will be Dennis Tipsword who is a candidate for State Representative.

Jackson Zimmer a Eureka High Graduate was awarded the Eureka Rotary EHS $1000 scholarship at the Tuesday meeting.

Bible School upcoming

EUREKA-Roanoke Mennonite Church and Metamora Mennonite Church will be hosting the Vacation Bible School program, “Passport to Peace” June 6-10 at the Roanoke Mennonite Church, 1195 County Road 1600 E., Eureka. The week’s activities are open to ages Pre-K through students who have just completed 5th grade. Hours are 9-11:30 a.m.

Children will learn to become peacemakers and make peace a way of life while exploring select Bible stories through music, crafts and outdoor activities.

Contact the church office at 309-467-3460 for more information. Register online at office@roanokemennonite.org or metmenno@mtco.com062522-wcj-ecguide-churches

Journal looking for stories

