Congerville Community Club plans supper, auction

CONGERVILLE-The 37th Annual Pork Chop Supper will be held April 22 at the Congerville Elementary School. The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. with dine-in and carry-out options. Cost is a donation.

The menu includes a pork chop sandwich or hot dog, potato salad or chips, green beans, applesauce, a homemade dessert, and drink.

The auction this year will be a raffle ticket style. This year’s proceeds will be used to benefit the organizations within our community such as the Sunshine Club, which provides gifts to hospitalized community members as well as those who are grieving the loss of loved ones, Congerville Grade School classroom supplies and new playground, Zehr Community Library, and others as the need arises.

EUREKA-Eureka Community American Red Cross Blood Drive is being sponsored by the Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club and the Eureka United Methodist Church and will be April 17, 1- 6 p.m. at 208 N. Callender Street, Eureka.

To schedule an appointment, contact Nancy Aldridge at 309-261-5910 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Bring a photo ID or your blood donor card, or two other forms of ID. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information.

Come give and receive an exclusive American Red Cross and Peanuts t-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town.

Resources available for farmers’ mental health

EUREKA-As farmers, you take great care of your land and livestock. But sometimes you forget to take care of yourself. May is Mental Health Month and your county Farm Bureau reminds you to put yourself first. A healthy farm needs a healthy you.

If you or someone you know is struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, or other mental health challenges, you are not alone. Reach out and ask for help.

For signs and symptoms, as well as helpful tools, resources, and hotlines, go to ww.ilfb.org/MentalHealthWellness.

Eureka Lake Easter Egg Hunt

EUREKA-Bring your baskets, as an Easter Egg Hunt will be held April 1, starting at 9 a.m., at Eureka Upper Lake. There will also be fun and games for children age 2 to fourth grade. This is sponsored by Girls Scout Troop 4714 and surrounding businesses.

Free seminar coming to Eureka

EUREKA-A free informational presentation, "Social Security and Medicare 101" will be offered at the Eureka Public Library District at 202 S Main Street, Eureka, on April 4 from 6-7:30 p.m. The basics of Medicare Parts A-D, how they relate to Social Security and Medicare Supplements will be covered along with recent updates. The seminar is open to the public and for educational purposes only. As space is limited, registration is requested by contacting the library at 309-467-2922. For questions about the seminar, please call or text Julie Bicksler at 309-231-5371.

Stations of the Cross offered at ECC

EUREKA-Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St., Eureka, will provide an Eastertide experience to all who wish to participate. The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 8. It is free and all are welcome.

During the re-imagined experience of the classic Stations of the Cross, participants will move through eight prayer stations to keep vigil with Jesus at the pivotal moments in his journey to the cross: 1) In the Garden, 2) Betrayal and Arrest, 3) Peter’s Denial, 4) At Trial, 5) Torment and Anguish, 6) Crucified, 7) Last Breath, 8) Laid in the Tomb.

For more information, contact Rev. Jennie Churchman at 309-467-2369.

Kiwanis Club to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Greater Area Kiwanis Club will be meeting April 5 at 12:30 p.m. at Eureka Michael's Restaurant. Ila Pruitt will be speaking on her experiences running for St. Jude. The public is invited to attend. A meal will be available to purchase.

Easter Egg Hunt upcoming

BENSON-The annual Benson Jr. Women’s Club Easter Egg Hunt will be April 8, at 1 p.m., at Benson Park. Children through age 11 are welcome to join the hunt. The Easter Bunny will visit courtesy of the Roanoke-Benson Knights of Columbus. The Easter Bunny will pass out treats and be available to have pictures taken with the children.

Fish Fry upcoming

ROANOKE-The Linn Mennonite Christian School is having its annual Fish Fry on April 1, from 4:30-7 p.m. This meal is dine-in or carry-out and will be served on a donation basis. There will be a bake sale as well with all kinds of homemade favorites.

Eureka Rotary to meet

EUREKA-The Eureka Rotary club will be holding their weekly meeting on April 4, at noon in the Dickinson Commons. Lunch meetings will be available. Jeromy LaKash will be their speaker who will update us on the Maple Lawn activities and progress. They would like to thank Gene Olson for the update on the Peoria International Airport operations.

Journal looking for stories

