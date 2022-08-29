Illinois Wesleyan spring Dean's List

BLOOMINGTON- Illinois Wesleyan University's Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year consisted of 743 students from 30 states and 17 countries.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

Are students on the list include: from Eureka, Jacob Nix, a sophomore majoring in Accounting, Quincy Boschulte, a senior majoring in Neuroscience, Caden Gates, a junior majoring in Philosophy, Nora Robinson, a sophomore majoring in Psychology, Gabby Roger, a junior majoring in Art / Psychology.

Natalie Anderson, Goodfield, a sophomore majoring in Elementary Education.

Nevada Park, Minonk, a sophomore majoring in Business.

Payton Martin, Roanoke, a junior majoring in Nursing.