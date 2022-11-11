Illinois State women open season with overtime win over Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — Senior guard Mary Crompton tossed in seven 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 27 points to spark the Illinois State women's basketball team to a 74-70 overtime victory over Dayton in the Redbirds' season opener on Thursday.

Crompton connected on 8 of 14 shots from the field and 7 of 10 from 3-point range to fall one short of the school single-game record of eight.

Crompton rescued the Redbirds from an otherwise poor shooting night. Other than the senior guard, ISU shot 29 percent from floor (16 of 56), 19 percent from beyond the arc (3 of 16) and 57 percent at the free throw line (12 of 21).

ISU trailed after each of the first three quarters before entering overtime at 63-all.

Maya Wong hit a huge 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in the extra period to boost the Redbird lead to 71-67, and Paige Robinson sank three of four free throws over the final nine seconds.

DeAnna Wilson contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for ISU. Robinson scored nine points.

Destiny Bohanon led Dayton with 16 points. The Flyers outrebounded the Redbirds 50-37 but committed 15 more turnovers than ISU (27-12).

ISU plays its home opener on Tuesday against St. Thomas in a 6:30 p.m. start at CEFCU Arena.