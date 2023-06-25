A long-awaited expansion of the simulation lab at Illinois State University’s Mennonite College of Nursing is nearing reality, with students expected to start learning there in 2024.

University officials on Friday held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $18 million project, which was approved by ISU’s Board of Trustees in May 2021. The 16,000-square-foot expansion will more than double the size of the facility, increasing capacity for a program that university officials have said is in high demand.

"For us, it means we're able to educate an additional 400 students," said Dr. Judy Neubrander, dean of Mennonite College of Nursing. "Of course, our state and our nation needs additional nurses, so this is a great opportunity for us to be a part of helping alleviate the nursing shortage."

Among the plans previously announced by the university: a multipurpose area with a 60-seat classroom, a technology room for virtual reality programming, hospital simulation space, a skills lab and new office space for the college.

Funding for the project comes from the university, the federal government and private donors.

"It gives us an opportunity to bring in more nursing students, and it's been a dream," Neubrander said. "We have a 104-year history of nursing excellence, so we want to continue that and continue to grow."