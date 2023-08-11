SPRINGFIELD — Last year, the Illinois State Fair welcomed more than 636,000 people during its 11-day run, blowing past its previous record attendance by more than 100,000.

Such an influx means more mouths to feed. And fair officials hope to build off that success with this year’s fair, which opened Thursday and runs through next Sunday.

Though the official celebration of the state’s robust agriculture industry, food is one of the largest draws for the annual event, with fairgoers looking for a mix of old favorites and new options.

“All the staples that you have come to know and love about the Illinois State Fair — the Vose's corn dogs, the Culler's fries, they are still here,” said fair manager Rebecca Clark. “... With having a great year last year, we're really starting to spread and we started adding vendors from various county fairs and local fairs, and so we're really excited to welcome them to our Illinois State Fair family.”

For a third year in a row, food and drink reporter Donnette Beckett and state government reporter Brenden Moore set out to find the best fair fare. They included some traditional haunts that are must-stops for first time fairgoers. And they tried many unique items from vendors that have set up shop in Springfield for the first time.

This year, Beckett and Moore were also joined by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier reporter Rob Stroud, Herald & Review photojournalist Joey Ressler and Pantagraph intern Charlotte Calmes for the fun.

It’s a tough assignment, so some teamwork was required.

Here are some of the items worth checking out at the 2023 Illinois State Fair:

Kandymellons

One of the more delightfully refreshing options encountered was Kandymellons, located on Main Street.

Vendor Thomas Brown has been cutting up seedless watermelons into cubes for Illinois fairgoers for a dozen years now. But it’s not just any watermelon — Brown puts a unique spin on the summertime favorite by spraying it with the customers’ flavoring of choice. Some options include coconut, raspberry, rum and, in classic fair form, cotton candy.

Lee's taste test team opted for peach flavoring. It was subtle, but present. The refreshing treat is a great, unique way to stay hydrated beyond just water or a lemonade — and it is reasonably priced at $5.

Brown, of Gulfport, Miss., specialized in electrical automation and robotics in school. But there came a point where he said “Lord, I need something else.” And his first thought, believe it or not, was flavored watermelon.

“A week later, I thought 'that is the stupidest thing I've ever heard of in my life,'” Brown said. “And 12 years later, here I am.”

Teriyaki chicken-on-a-stick

Austin Ly’s family has operated Chan’s Concessions since 1984. But the 32-year-old and his sister recently branched off from their parents and are operating their own truck.

It’s not only their first Illinois State Fair, but their first state fair, period. They had previously gravitated towards weekend music and street festivals, but decided to give the longer event a shot. It is safe to say there was no stand quite like theirs.

“We wanted to give it a different twist when it comes to state fair food,” Ly said.

They did not disappoint, offering up their signature glazed teriyaki chicken-on-a-stick ($11 a la carte), which can be served with either lo mein or veggie fried rice ($18 combo).

“The secret recipe is the teriyaki sauce,” Chan said. “So that's what makes the chicken really good.”

The rice and lo mein were praiseworthy too.

Portions are large, so this dish is best enjoyed with a friend or two. It is worth checking out for those looking for fare that is a little less traditional than corn dogs and funnel cakes.

Chan’s can be found directly across from the Grandstand.

Rhode’s Backyard BBQ

State fair manager Rebecca Clark told Lee Enterprises last week that “word of mouth continues to grow” among vendors about the Illinois State Fair.

“And we hope that if we're creating a great and positive experience for our food vendors, then they will spread the word and tell others, 'hey, they treat us really well at the Illinois State Fair,’” she said.

For an example of this in action, look no further than Rhode’s Backyard BBQ, located near the swine barn on Circle Drive.

The Lukin, Texas-based operation mostly stays in the Lone Star State and a few other southern states. But they decided to venture north for the first time after hearing good things from the operators of Fried What?!, an Illinois State Fair mainstay with whom they did a rodeo in Houston.

“They said come check it out — it's a good time, big crowds,” said Brandon Bozeman, son-in-law of owner Lewis Rhodes.

They have been operating their truck for more than three years.

“We started cooking barbecue based (in) the backyard and decided to make something of it,” Bozeman said. “So, we like to travel around and cook good brisket and ribeyes.”

The menu is pretty self-explanatory, with featured items including brisket mac-and-cheese, a ribeye sandwich and a brisket bacon melt sandwich. There are some surprises too: chocolate-covered bacon will satisfy those looking for a mix of sweet and savory.

What sets them apart?

“It's Texas brisket at its best,” Bozeman said, though Rhodes insists that their signature dish is the ribeye.

You can’t go wrong with either, though the ribeye is probably better for one person and the brisket mac better for groups.

Diggity Dawgs

“Who doesn’t want to be at the State Fair?,” said Misti Durbin, co-owner of Diggity Dawgs.

The food truck, often seen at Decatur events, was another first timer at the annual fair. Diggity Dawgs is also a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Bethany.

Durbin admits she enjoys fairs and festivals too. “So we have to be here,” she said.

The owners added a couple of different items for the fair menu, including Kool-Aid pickles, deep fried cheesecake and Scorchin Squares. “And the Chicago dog is made with a poppy seed bun, so it’s a little bit different,” Durbin said.

The Scorchin Squares, deep fried Wisconsin cheddar cheese squares dusted with jalapeno seasoning, were another easy food to share, according to the testers.

Diggity Dawgs is positioned in a prime area of the fair under the Reisch Pavillion. “And we’re not in the blazing sun,” Durbin said.

Tri Boba

Walking the Illinois State Fairgrounds can make a fairgoer thirsty. The Wisconsin-based Tri Boba beckons the parched.

Serving Boba cold teas and coffees, the food truck is stationed on Illinois Avenue across from the carnival. Boba tea drinks originated in Taiwan using a milk powdered base. Tapioca pearls are added.

“That’s the signature feature of the dish,” said employee Isabella Sills, who served up the drinks to customers on the first day of the fair. “It’s basically a dessert in a cup.”

The teas containing both the chewy tapioca and the popping pearl varieties of boba were both refreshing on a hot day, so restraint was needed to keep from drinking these beverages and the semi-solid boba at the bottom of the cups too quickly.

Although this was their first visit to the Illinois State Fair, Tri Boba has traveled to other state fairs. “It is so huge here,” Sills said. “We’ve never been to a state fair this big. It’s something to see.”

Dippin Mervs

With a fair scheduled during the middle of August, hot weather is almost certain. Ice cream is one of the best ways to cool off. Blue Mound restaurant Dippin’ Mervs parked their food truck across the street from the Grandstand.

As a first-timer at the fair, the staff served up a surefire dish: ice cream nachos ($7.50). A flat waffle cone is layered with ice cream, toppings and waffle discs.

Diana Ervin was dishing up the popular treat during the first day of the fair. The food truck is also ready to serve flavored hot or cold coffees as well as Lotus Energy drinks. “And we have all different kinds of ice cream,” Ervin said

The ice cream Nachos were added to the menu for the first time this year, Ervin said. “And I’ve had about five or six of them,” she said shortly after lunch.

Regarding the question of whether the ice cream nachos should be a sit down or walking food item, Ervin said, “You have got to sit, I think. Sit and enjoy every bite of it.”

The item was a favorite of Lee’s taste test team. A great treat the whole family can share.

Village of Cultures

The Village of Cultures has a one-stop-shop for a variety of foods. Foods from across the globe are featured. Cuban, Italian, Filipino and, returning to the fair, Irish cuisine are a few of the popular stops.

The taste testers took advantage of the “Small Plates, Big Tastes” offerings. For $3, the vendors will serve a sample of a signature dish.

One of the favorites was the Mediterranean falafel, the rounded look of a hush puppy and a similar crunchy exterior. However, its ground chickpea interior was light green in color and more flavorful.

From the Ireland food stand, the generous helping of the Irish nachos had included starchy potatoes offset by the spice of the jalapeno peppers.

Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus

Vendor Kylee Julius of Casey brought a Rosie Jean’s Sweet Tea & Jesus trailer to the Illinois State Fair for the first time last year and did well enough that she expanded to two this year. One of her converted mini-campers is on Central Avenue and the other is at the new location on Main Street near the Main Gate.

Julius, who founded Rosie Jean’s seven years ago, said her five sweet tea trailers take part in several county fairs in East Central Illinois, so it made sense to follow the 4-H families who take part in those events to the State Fair.

“It’s good to see those 4-H kids come up here. They have earned it,” Julius said of the 4-H livestock and general project show competitors. She added that they are among her regular customers at the State Fair. “It’s good to see familiar faces.”

Rosie Jean’s offers sweet and and unsweet teas plain or in a variety of flavors, at $4 for 16 ounces, $5 for 24 and $6 for 32 ounces. Julius said her newest flavor is huckleberry, which has a tart blueberry flavor. She said huckleberry was a hit as a secret option last year at the Effingham County Fair, so she added it to the menu this year.

Classics

It’s the state fair. Eat many corn dogs. But if you only eat one, make sure it’s a Vose corn dog.

Open all summer just across from the grandstand, the family-run stand has been a staple on the state fairgrounds since 1966. It’s the first fair since the passing of family patriarch and self-proclaimed “Korn Dog King” Bob Vose, but the first since the installation of a new, larger stand.

But no need to worry, the signature recipe for the deep fried, batter-dipped hot dog-on-a-stick remains the same. It is crisp and crunchy on the outside but soft and doughy in its inner layering. And in terms of taste palate, the savory encased meat mixes quite nicely with the sweetness of the batter.

Lee’s taste test team all made different condiment choices: ketchup, mustard and plain. You cannot go wrong with any combination.

More state fair staples: