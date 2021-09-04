Illinois sending National Guard assistance to help in Ida's aftermath

Illinois is sending around 160 National Guard members to Louisiana to help with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

The storm made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, causing extensive damage.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated teams from Urbana, Mattoon and Macomb on Friday at the request of the Louisiana Army National Guard. Guardsmen will assist with debris removal, cleanup and other duties.

The Illinois National Guard has provided assistance on a number of occasions, including after Hurricane Florence in 2018 and hurricanes Maria and Irma in 2017.

