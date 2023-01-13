Illinois Prairie to host Renovation Open House

ROANOKE — In May 2019, Illinois Prairie District Public Library embarked on a renovation project at the Roanoke branch. Like a particularly infamous 3-hour cruise, things did not go according to plan, and after nearly four years, IPDPL – Roanoke is finally getting the long-overdue renovation celebration it deserves.

The public is invited to a Renovation Open House at IPDPL – Roanoke, 123 E Broad Street, Roanoke, on Jan. 28, during extended hours from 10 a.m. to - 2 p.m. Guided tours of the finished facility will be available, along with activities for children including face painting and balloons from The Unique Twist. Reading to Dogs with the therapy dogs from WOOF (We Offer Our Friends) will be available from 10 – 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be served, courtesy of Caleri’s Café & Bakery in Roanoke.

The longest five months in history

The building at 123 E. Broad St., Roanoke was put up in the early 1950s. It has had a long and storied past, serving initially as a hardware store, then a grocery store and a funeral home before the property was acquired by Illinois Prairie in September 2002. A total renovation of the structure was planned for early 2019, with construction slated to begin in May of that year and a grand re-opening celebration scheduled for October 2019. A series of delays, including the discovery of asbestos in the building, pushed the end date of the project to early February 2020, then to March. Finish construction on the interior of the building was stopped entirely at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Piecemeal construction resumed a month later, but progress was slow due to health and safety restrictions on the crew.

The building was finally turned back over to the library in mid-May 2020, a year and two weeks after the initial closing date.Library staff returned books and other materials to the shelves, but service to the public was restricted to curbside pick-up only for the next several months. Even after interior browsing resumed, capacity restrictions prevented the district from being able to celebrate the renovations as had been previously imagined. To see a short video documenting the renovations, please visit https://bit.ly/IPDPL-Roanoke-Reno.

IPDPL – Roanoke today

The renovated library today is a far cry from its origins twenty years ago. The main entrance moved from the street-facing side of the building around the corner to face the parking lot and provide better disability access. A bright and cheery Children’s section features several different play areas, including a light table, a pretend kitchen, and a train table, alongside cozy chairs and couches, perfect for curling up with a good book. The Young Adult section provides a variety of study choices, from cushy chairs to a tall café table or a traditional study carrel. Adjacent to the Adult Fiction and Non-fiction sections is a large area with comfortable chairs arranged for conversation or small group gatherings.

The library also offers a bank of free-access computers for public use, a good-sized study room for individuals or small groups, and a separate, large meeting room to host library programming. It includes a kitchenette area, multi-media presentation capabilities, and a separate exterior entrance for access outside of normal library hours. The meeting room is available for public use upon approval. Anyone interested in reserving the meeting room for their meeting or function can contact the library by calling 309-921-5074 or by visiting the library website at www.ipdpl.org and clicking on “Calendar of Events” in the menu.

Library hours

IPDPL – Roanoke is open on Mondays from 4 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon – 5:00 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – noon.