ILLINOIS PRAIRIE DISTRICT PUBLIC LIBRARY

METAMORA-The IPDPL Calendar of Events is Live! Find events, register for programs, and reserve space at the library. Join IPDPL for stories, activities, music, and movement. Sit and listen or dance and play, whatever suits you.

Learn more about the library’s partnership with RAILS to Explore More Illinois. Explore More Illinois is a cultural pass program that allows Illinois public library cardholders access to discounts at museums, park districts, historical societies, zoos, arts centers, recreational facilities, and other attractions.

IPDPL uses Beanstack to help readers of all ages keep track of their reading progress. Log onto www.ipdpl.org to visit the Beanstack site, join a current or future challenge, and log your reading!

If you encounter a link or a page that doesn’t work on their website, please let them know by calling (309) 921-5074 or send them an email through the website.

A list of special upcoming activities and regular programs at IPDPL branches appears below.

Monday, Oct. 17: Break-In Bag, all day, all IPDPL branches. Story Time, 10-11:30 a.m. Benson. Story Time 1-2 p.m. Washburn.

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Break-In Bag, all day, all IPDPL branches. Baby Bookworms, 9-10 a.m. Metamora. Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Metamora.

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Break-In Bag, all day, all IPDPL branches. Story Time, 9:30-10:30 p.m. Washburn. Pajama Story Time 5-6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20: Break-In Bag, all day, all IPDPL branches. Baby Bookworms, 9-10 a.m. Germantown Hills. Story Time 10:30-11:30 a.m. Germantown Hills, Story Time, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Spring Bay.

Friday, Oct. 21: Break-In Bag, all day, all IPDPL branches. Story Time, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Roanoke.

Saturday, Oct. 22: Break-In Bag, all day, all IPDPL branches. Jigsaw Puzzle Competition, 1-3 p.m. Germantown Hills. Spooky Story & Movie In Park, 6-8:30 p.m. Metamora.