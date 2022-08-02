ILLINOIS PRAIRIE DISTRICT PUBLIC LIBRARY

METAMORA-The IPDPL Calendar of Events is Live! Find events, register for programs, and reserve space at the library. Join IPDPL for stories, activities, music, and movement. Sit and listen or dance and play, whatever suits you.

Learn more about the library’s partnership with RAILS to Explore More Illinois. Explore More Illinois is a cultural pass program that allows Illinois public library cardholders access to discounts at museums, park districts, historical societies, zoos, arts centers, recreational facilities, and other attractions.

IPDPL uses Beanstack to help readers of all ages keep track of their reading progress. Log onto www.ipdpl.org to visit the Beanstack site, join a current or future challenge, and log your reading!

If you encounter a link or a page that doesn’t work on their website, please let them know by calling (309) 921-5074 or send them an email through the website.

A list of special upcoming activities and regular programs at IPDPL branches appears below.

Monday, Aug. 8: Reading to Dogs, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Metamora.

Tuesday, Aug. 9: Book Buzz Book Club, 1-2 p.m. Germantown Hills

Wednesday, Aug. 10: Knit & Stitch Group, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Germantown Hills.