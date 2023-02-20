WASHBURN — A referendum expanding the service area for Illinois Prairie District Public Library passed in November 2022, granting library access to residents in a portion of Marshall County previously unserved by any library system. Any Marshall County resident living in Lowpoint-Washburn CUSD #21 and not served by another library system is now eligible to get a library card from Woodford County’s largest library system. IPDPL will celebrate this expanded access with an Open House later this month at their Washburn branch.

The public is invited to an Open House at IPDPL Washburn, 104 W Magnolia St, Washburn, on Feb. 23, from 3-7:00 p.m. Attendees can explore the library and the Dr. Stephen M. Burdon Museum adjacent to the library. IPDPL will host a door prize drawing and a shredded book contest. Winners of each drawing will receive a $100 gift card. Activities for children will include face painting and balloons from The Unique Twist. Light refreshments will be served.

Bringing Access to a Library Desert

Prior to the November vote, a majority of Marshall County was an area referred to as a “library desert.” Residents of Lacon and Toluca could check out books and materials from their respective local libraries, but rural county residents were required to pay a non-resident fee if they wished to get a library card. In early 2022, the Illinois State Legislature passed a bill, later signed into law by Governor J. B. Pritzger, allowing libraries to waive the non-resident fee for students under age 18, but parents would still need to pay the fee for a card of their own. This situation was extremely challenging for some Washburn residents, as the village straddles the county line. Homes on the far north end of town were within the village boundaries, but outside the library boundaries. By extending the IPDPL boundaries to match the boundaries of the school district, anyone living in the Lowpoint-Washburn school district can now get an Illinois Prairie library card.

IPDPL – Washburn Amenities

Patrons visiting IPDPL–Washburn can check out books, movies, magazines, and other materials, attend a variety of programs, use the public computers or Wi-Fi, and more. The library hosts weekly Story Time sessions for toddlers and a LEGO Club for builders of any age to create original designs using the library’s LEGO. IPDPL library cards may be used to check out materials from any IPDPL branch or at over 100 other libraries in Illinois that participate in the Resource Sharing Alliance, including libraries in Henry, Lacon, Minonk, El Paso, Eureka, Washington, East Peoria, Morton, and Peoria.

IPDPL library cards can also be used to access a plethora of digital and electronic services. Downloadable eBooks and audiobooks, streaming movies, TV shows, and music, and a host of research and information platforms are available to patrons using their new library cards. Information databases covering topics from home and auto repair to health to family history and genealogy research are accessible through the library’s website at www.ipdpl.org.

To obtain an IPDPL library card, residents should bring a valid photo ID and proof of residency to any of Illinois Prairie’s six branches. Current voter registration cards, utility bills, insurance cards, or other documents verifying a person’s address may be used as proof of residency. Anyone with questions may call (309) 921-5074.

Library Hours

IPDPL – Washburn is open on Mondays from 2 – 6 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.