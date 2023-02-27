ROANOKE – Illinois Prairie is adding the Kanopy video streaming service to its collection of digital resources for patrons. Kanopy offers thousands of award-winning documentaries, movies, and educational films, from Hollywood classics to new releases, independent films, foreign films, and everything in between. The Kanopy catalog includes films and television shows from PBS, the BBC, MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Studios, and more. Kanopy also offers hundreds of titles from The Great Courses educational lecture series for adults, and Kanopy Kids, an entire catalog just for younger viewers.

Kanopy videos are available on-demand, with no holds and no waiting, so patrons can watch any time of the day or night. IPDPL cardholders can stream Kanopy online from a computer or download the Kanopy app from the app store, for viewing on phones, tablets, smart TVs, or streaming sticks like Roku or Fire.

IPDPL patrons get three play credits each month that can be used to check out movies and TV shows. Some TV shows require a credit for each episode, while other shows are available a season at a time. The standard checkout period is 48 to 72 hours, depending on the title. In addition to the three monthly checkouts, cardholders can also check out any one title or lecture series from The Great Courses for 30 days with unlimited viewing. Kanopy also offers a selection of “credit-free” movies each month that can be checked out without using a play credit.

Kanopy Kids offers a diverse selection of educational and entertaining content designed to inspire and inform. Kanopy Kids titles are available for unlimited viewing and do not require any play credits to watch. Patrons can set up parental controls that limit access to the wider Kanopy collection, allowing kids to browse freely, but only through content suitable for kids. Kanopy Kids is appropriate for viewers ages 2 and up, with a focus on ages 2 – 8.

To access the Kanopy collection, library cardholders should visit https://www.kanopy.com or download the app and log in with their library credentials including library card number and password, to set up a new account. Anyone needing assistance with Kanopy can visit their local IPDPL branch or call the library at 309-921-5074.