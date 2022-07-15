Illinois Prairie announces Tiny Art Contest for adults

METAMORA- Prairie District Public Library is hosting a Tiny Art Contest for adults. Open to adults ages 18 and up, the IPDPL Tiny Art Contest will challenge artists to create their masterpiece on a 4-inch square canvas. The image can be whatever they want – there is no “theme” for the contest. Artists will have one month to pick up supplies, plan and paint their canvases, and return the finished works to the library. The library will supply the canvas, two paint brushes, and a set of 6 acrylic paints. Contestants will supply the art. Registration begins July 18 and runs through July 30.

Once the contestants have picked up their supplies, they will have until the end of August to submit their entries. IPDPL will award two winners, a People’s Choice winner and a Judge’s Choice winner. Judging for the People’s Choice will take place online in early Sept. and is open to anyone. The panel that will determine the Judge’s Choice winner includes IPDPL staff, central Illinois artists, art instructors, and staff from the Peoria Art Guild. Winners will receive a $50 gift certificate from Michaels Stores.

Participation is limited to the first 20 qualified applicants. Qualified applicants beyond the first 20 will be placed on a waitlist in the event a spot becomes open. To qualify, the artist must be aged 18+, and they must live within the IPDPL district boundaries. Contestants will be notified when their supplies are available for pick-up. Artists are free to augment their works with any additional art supplies of their choosing. All entries must be the sole work of the registered artist, and they must be returned by Aug. 31. Finished work may be returned to any IPDPL branch.

Prospective contestants may register at https://bit.ly/IPDPL-TinyArt. Additional information may be found by visiting the IPDPL Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1098974510705739/.