Illinois guard Andre Curbelo announces he's entering transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Andre Curbelo has entered the transfer portal, the guard announced on his Twitter and Instagram pages Monday.

After being named the Big Ten's Sixth Man of the year as a freshman, Curbelo had a sophomore season riddled with a concussion and a positive COVID test. That forced him to miss 14 games and go back to the bench in his return to the lineup after starting the season as a focal point of the team's offense.

Curbelo sat the entire second half of the team's NCAA Tournament loss to Houston in the round of 32. Coach Brad Underwood said it was a "coach's decision."

Curbelo averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 turnovers in 19 games this season.

Illinois is adding guards Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris in the 2022 recruiting class and is currently targeting five-star point guard Skyy Clark. The Illini are also reaching out to multiple guards in the transfer portal.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0