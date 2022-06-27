Ila Bachler is a known coffee fiend, and she’s not alone. She never is. She’s super friendly and easy to get along with, so she always has company. “Seeing my friends every day helps me get through the school year,” Ila said.

However, there is one thing that Ila is more widely known for: dance. Ila is an astounding dancer. She spins, jumps and emotes like most people can’t. Dance is a very time consuming sport, but her passion more than helps overcome that. “Dance season has made school go by quickly since I worked incredibly hard during those months and had lots of fun,” she said. With all of her hard work and determination, Ila wants to become the head dance coach for a dance team outside of her full-time job.

Ila has immersed herself in the National Honor Society during both her junior and senior years. She was co-president during her senior year. Ila said, “I want to be remembered for being a kind person.” Ila has also been a member of the Student Council for three years.

On top of her extra curricular activities, Ila also excels in the classroom. She feels a great connection with Spanish teacher Senõra Coffey. Ila said, “She is super fun and she is an understanding teacher.”

Señora Coffey is fond of Ila, too. “Ila is bursting with life and I know that wherever she goes, she’s going to know the best coffee shops within a 30 mile radius,” Senora Coffey said.

Ila’s mom is a nurse and has seen a lot throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This has greatly influenced Ila. She was one of the last students to stop wearing a mask. Ila said, “I want everyone to understand that I trusted my own judgment even though my actions weren’t popular.”

Nurses are super important in society as we have found out firsthand these past two years. Ila’s mom is a hero which is why Ila’s mom is her biggest influence. Ila will attend Illinois Central College to take her prerequisite classes and then move onto OSF medical center’s nursing program. She hopes to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in nursing. Ila is currently interested in pursuing a career in psychiatric nursing and/or neonatal intensive care nursing.

Independence is an incredible skill, and Ila sure does have that. “My mom allowed me to become strong and independent. My grandparents have been a strong support system, too,” Ila said. It takes a strong person like Ila

