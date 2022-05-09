IDOA schedules “Clean Sweep” collection

SPRINGFIELD-Residents of Woodford County can dispose of unwanted agrichemicals for free this year through the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s agricultural pesticide “Clan Sweep” program.

A “Clean Sweep” collection has been scheduled in late summer for Woodford County, the Department announced. The collection, which rotates among Illinois counties, is open to farmers, retired farmers, nursery owners, private pesticide applicators, structural pest control applicators and landowners who inherited unwanted agricultural pesticides with their property.

“There are two main reasons to take advantage of this program,” said Brad Beaver, Acting Bureau Chief of Environmental Programs. “The Department is able to provide the service free of charge thanks to a grant obtained from the U.S. Environmental Agency. If individuals were to properly dispose of agrichemicals on their own, it could be expensive. Secondly, the state of Illinois, not the program participant, will assume the liability for the proper disposal of all materials collected.”

Participants must register the products they plan to dispose of by July 27. Registration is required to give the waste disposal contractor time to prepare for the different kinds of materials they will need to be handled. Forms can be obtained either by calling 1-800-641-3934.

Completed forms should be mailed or faxed to the Illinois Department of Agriculture, State Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL, 62794-9281. The fax number is (217) 524-4882. Participants then will be sent a reservation card including the date, time and location of their collection.

