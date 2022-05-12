Hunsinger Museum to be open Sundays

ROANOKE-The Hunsinger Museum will once again be open on Sundays from Memorial Day, May 29 through Labor Day, Sept. 4 from 2-5 p.m. The Museum is located in Roanoke Park and is accessible from Victory Street.

It was established with donations from Sam and Frank Hunsinger, residents of rural Roanoke. Exhibited in the Museum are collections of arrowheads, seashells, fossils, rocks, animal skins, mounted butterflies, reptile skins, mounted birds and other items found in nature. There is also an extensive stamp collection.

There is also an area dedicated to memorabilia from local businesses. Another area contains an Altorfer Bros. Co. washing machine that was once manufactured in Roanoke as well as other farm implements and tools.

There is a restored bedroom, dining room, kitchen and schoolroom. Also contained in the Museum is an area with various artifacts dedicated to the Roanoke Coal Mine. And there are various mementos from the Roanoke Centennial. Roanoke resident Louis Barra, now deceased, compiled a scrapbook with information about each Roanoke resident who served in World War II. There is a German World War II army uniform donated by deceased Roanoke resident Wilmer Blunier.

Perhaps the most moving display is the one with the army uniform and other memorabilia belonging to the late Martin Moritz, native Benson and former Roanoke resident. Moritz was awarded the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Service Cross, the highest award bestowed by the U.S. Army, by Lt. Gen. George S. Patton in an evacuation hospital in Sicily in 1943. “Soldier”, said Patton, head of the U.S. 7th Army, in making the presentation of the medal, “I have pinned a medal on none more worthy than you.”

Roanoke resident and historian Steve Schoon has been involved with the Museum since its beginning. He has collected, among other things, yearbooks form Roanoke Victory High School and then Roanoke-Benson High School which are available to read. The Museum is still in need of yearbooks from the following years: 1920, 1931-1944, 1998 and 1999. If anyone has one of these yearbooks they may contact Schoon or bring them to the Museum any Sunday this summer from 2-5 p.m.

The Hunsinger Museum was featured in an “Illinois Adventure” television segment on channel 47 a number of years ago. Make plans to visit the Museum any Sunday this summer to be reminded of Roanoke’s history.

