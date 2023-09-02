100 YEARS AGO

Sept. 2, 1923: Pontiac's first annual homecoming and Mardi Gras celebration, to be held Oct. 4-6, got off with a bang last night when the committee from the city council and citizens' committee met to perfect the organization. It is proposed to make this celebration the greatest of the kind ever held in Pontiac, a celebration which will not soon be forgotten, and to perpetuate the event year after year.

75 YEARS AGO

Sept. 2, 1948: With 1,241 Normal-area children back in school, this year's enrollment shows approximately a 14% increase over 1947 in public schools. Two extra rooms have been made available at Field School by furnishing two rooms that were not previously used, and an extra room was obtained at Central School by partitioning the auditorium.

50 years ago

Sept. 2, 1973: The Young Hunters' Safety Clinic, to be held at East Bay Camp on Sept. 8, will include demonstrations of all kinds of safety involved in handling guns and other weapons used for hunting. About 55 youth between the ages of 11 and 16 have registered to date for the course, which is free. At the end of the clinic, participants will be given either a state of Illinois or National Shooting Sports Foundation test.

25 YEARS AGO

Sept. 2, 1998: A year after it set a school-record enrollment, Illinois Wesleyan University added five more students this year for what it considers to be maximum capacity of 2,000 students (1,112 women and 888 men). Dean of Admissions Jim Ruoti said the university had reached its "ideal enrollment." There are roughly 13 students for every faculty member.