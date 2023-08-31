100 years ago

Aug. 31, 1923: Acting as a result of the recent attempts to break out of the McLean County Jail, the public buildings committee of the board of supervisors is planning steps to increase security. The sheriff and his force thwarted the most recent two attempts: one in which the prisoners were digging through the stone wall when discovered, and the latest in which prisoners had reached the roof after escaping through a third-floor window.

75 years ago

Aug. 31, 1948: Thirteen women at the Emden Methodist Church have been working for the past decade to effect various improvements, including 100 new hymnals and new carpeting. The group, called the Friendly Circle, has done this through a variety of fundraisers, from events like pancake suppers to sales of items like greeting cards.

50 years ago

Aug. 31, 1973: Canadian strikes have caused the tightest newsprint situation for The Daily Pantagraph since World War II, company officials said. To conserve newsprint, The Pantagraph has launched a major campaign to conserve space. The situation has been brought on by four weeks of rotating strikes and finally a weeklong nationwide strike by railway employees and employees at Canadian paper mills.

25 years ago

Aug. 31, 1998: Mitsubishi auto plant workers ratified a new three-year contract with 83% of the workforce voting in favor, according to Charles Kearney, president of United Auto Workers Local 2488. The UAW represents 3,400 workers at Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing of America, which began operations in 1988.

