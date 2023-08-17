100 YEARS AGO

Aug. 17, 1923: Bloomington High School expects 1,150 students this year. Enrollment will be next Monday with Professor W.A. Goodier, principal of the high school, in charge. Professor P.C. Kurtz, assistant principal, starts a week from Monday. School opens Sept. 4.

75 YEARS AGO

Aug. 17, 1948: John Lockenvitz of Bloomington has applied for a patent on a hopper-bottomed wagon with its side delivery door taking the place of the usual endgate. He says the steep and short slopes in the floor let grain and ear corn slide out easiliy.

50 years ago

Aug. 17, 1973: "You had a room on the first floor?" one man said. "Mine was the third — they were cheaper." Friday, a wrecking ball shattered the third floor of the Commercial Hotel and interrupted the reminiscences of the two men who had spent some nights there in past years. The hotel is being demolished for urban renewal.

25 YEARS AGO

Aug. 17, 1998: Rather than act merely as fundraisers for school projects, a parents' group at Normal Community West High School is providing about 100 students with a taste of business life. The students are gaining the experience through WESTCO, an autonomous division of Normal West's parent group, SCOPE *(Students, Community, Parents and Educators). They are the only groups of their kind in the Twin Cities.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff