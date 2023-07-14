100 YEARS AGO

July 14, 1923: The announcement that the refinancing of Meadows Manufacturing Co. of Bloomington had been completed, was one of the biggest pieces of business news that has been heard in the city for many years. It marks the beginning of an era of expansion for an important industrial concern.

75 YEARS AGO

July 14, 1948: The thousands who visited the Freedom Train and rededicated themselves to freedom actually were visiting a historic site. According to newspaper archives, Gen. Custer and 1,000 of his troops traveling to the Battle of Little Big Horn stopped for a rest at the same area on the Illinois Central tracks 75 years earlier.

50 years ago

July 14, 1973: The fourth annual "Good Old Days Festival" in Colfax will include a new series of contests: a snake race, snapping turtle race, frog jumping contest, rabbit race and a hare and tortoise relay race. There will also be an endurance competition open to anyone 12 years or older; it will involve holding a Styrofoam panel during the afternoon.

25 YEARS AGO

July 14, 1998: Decorated professional golfer Arnold Palmer played the grand opening round at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course, a public course on Bloomington's southwest side that was designed by Palmer's company. About 3,000 people soaked up the chance to see perhaps golf's greatest legend right in their hometown.