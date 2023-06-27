100 years ago

June 27, 1923: Five hundred people attended an open house held by Damon Lodge No. 10, Knights of Pythias, for the public inspection of New Castle hall, 406 W. Jefferson St., yesterday afternoon and evening. The event included a musical program by Jackson's orchestra and souvenirs — a postcard with a picture of the new building — were given to everyone who attended.

75 years ago

June 27, 1948: Thirty-five people joined the local Alcoholics Anonymous group in the past year, the organization said. In a report about its work, the local group said one of the chief goals was to educate others about the problems of alcoholism. "The medical profession correctly regards alcoholism as a disease or allergy rather than a moral failing," it said. "However, the general public still regards the alcoholic as a person lacking in character."

50 years ago

June 27, 1973: For the first time since the death of Dr. George McGee in 1964, Hudson will have its own doctor. Dr. Rieber C. Hovde, the newly arrived physician and surgeon, and his wife Ethel, serving as nurse and secretary, opened for business at the corner of Washington and Franklin. He intends to practice much as the country doctor of years past, making house calls when necessary and taking personal, human interest in patients.

25 years ago

June 27, 1998: About 40 years after Bloomington revealed its first logo, the city has begun to show off its new one on T-shirts, coffee mugs and stationary. While the old one featured ears of corn, a big building and a graduate's mortar board, the new one is simply a diamond-shaped element resting on two chevrons. City leaders worked for nine months with a design consultant from Illinois State University to develop the new symbol.