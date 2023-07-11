100 years ago

July 11, 1923: Evidently saying to themselves that a "a fair (?) exchange is no robbery," thieves stole a Cadillac car that was the property of Julius Landauer of Lincoln and left a Ford sedan in its place. The garage door was jimmied. The stolen car was a 1916 model Cadillac, painted blue with a white stripe. There were no numbers left in the Ford, but a card belonging to Frank Jones of Mount Zion was located.

75 years ago

July 11, 1948: The Bloomington army and air force recruiting station received a commendation from Col. Courtney P. Young of Chicago, commanding officer for the Illinois recruiting district, for what he described as an outstanding recruiting achievement. The local office produced 12 acceptable recruits in one day this week, the highest number ever enlisted in one day by the Bloomington station.

50 years ago

July 11, 1973: An Illinois State University junior from Chicago was appointed by Gov. Daniel Walker to fill out a two-year term on the Board of Governors of State Colleges and Universities. Miss Felicitas Berlanga will take the seat resigned last fall by Louis H. Schuette of Rockford. Berlanga, 21, will be the first university student appointed to the board by any governor.

25 years ago

July 11, 1998: The United Way of McLean County board gave Director Karen Daudelin the go-ahead to bid on the purchase of the McBarnes Memorial Building, 201 E. Grove St., Bloomington. The agency leases space in the 75-year-old from McLean County, which has set a minimum bid of $247,000 and stipulated that the building must be purchased by a government or nonprofit organization.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff