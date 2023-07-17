100 years ago

July 17, 1923: Opera star Irene Pavloska appeared at the Illinois State Normal University auditorium before a packed house of students. She, a Russian dancer of note, star in "Carmen" and others, furnished a delightful entertainment last night and will appear again tonight. She is a noted singer of New York and Chicago fame, and the lecture board considered itself fortunate in securing her.

75 years ago

July 17, 1948: The Bloomington Association of Commerce signed an option to lease a parking lot at the southwest corner of Prairie and Market streets, said Walter Yoder, chairman of the A of C parking committee. The 120x115 site, which now contains two old dwellings, will be used in experimenting with the need and acceptability of additional paid parking space. A system of daily fees will probably be set up to pay operating costs of the project.

50 years ago July 17, 1973: Repair crews worked through the day on damage left by a 24-car Illinois Central Gulf Railroad derailment, which caused an estimated 150 Rantoul residents to be evacuated from their homes for about an hour. The evacuation, ordered by the Rantoul Police Department, provided unnecessary when the substance officials believed might be poisonous was revealed to be an asphalt base coating used in road construction.

25 years ago

July 17, 1998: A plan to develop the former Chicago & Alton rail yard on Bloomington's west side will be on the agenda of the Bloomington Planning Commission. A proposed map for the 60-acre site — to be known as the Rail Yard Commerce Center — includes 13 lots, including one that would be the site for a grain storage and transfer facility. That facility, to be developed by Ag Rail LLC, a consortium of area grain elevators, in the past has met with oppositions from residents in the adjacent neighborhoods.

