100 years ago

Aug. 25, 1923: The city clerk was instructed by the council last night to advertise for bids for retaining walls at the east approach of the Emerson Street viaduct, which have been agitated since the viaduct was completed. The plans call for concrete walls on both sides varying in height from three to eight feet.

75 years ago

Aug. 25, 1948: Raymond Dooley, director of personnel at Illinois Wesleyan University since 1943, has resigned to accept the appointment as president of Lincoln College, it was announced by David H. Harts, chairman of the board of managers at Lincoln College.

50 years ago

Aug. 25, 1973: The team effort paid off on a hot Saturday and thousands of people got thousands of ears of steamy, buttered sweet corn in downtown Bloomington's annual "Corn Days" celebration. Fourteen different organizations provided money, labor or equipment for the affair.

25 years ago

Aug. 25, 1998: The Bloomington City Council has started the process of selling the McGregor Street Fire Station, which is being vacated in favor of the new station on Hamilton Road. City officials said they did not have a use for the 1957 building, located near Holiday Park and the Ozark House restaurant.

