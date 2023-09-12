100 YEARS AGO

Sept. 12, 1923: although the season at miller park has not quite closed, already $8,262.35 has been derived from swimming, boating, fishing and concession privileges — about as much as the entire season last year, which was the most profitable up to that time. July was the most profitable month this year with $3,122.15 coming in.

75 YEARS AGO

Sept. 12, 1948: The first blow toward felling half a block of old bloomington residences of 1900s architecture started the evacuation of the Washington-mcLean street corner on saturday. The first to go in clearing the corner for the new Wesley methodist Church is the old 16-room house at 503 e. Washington St.

50 YEARS AGO

Sept. 12, 1973: With no fanfare, the mcLean County board approved a contract that will mean the first public beach area in the county in 15 years. The board approved a contract with rowe Construction Co. for grading the beach at the rowe gravel pit, which adjoins evergreen Lake.

25 YEARS AGO

Sept. 12, 1998: On sunday, the members and friends of Zion Lutheran Church in danvers will celebrate the congregation's 125th anniversary during the 10:30 a.m. service, following by a german meal, brief program and service of praise at the original church location 4½ miles northwest of danvers. some members will dress in period style, and guest preacher the rev. david bueltmann will preach on the theme, "seeing Jesus for 125 years."

