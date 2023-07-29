100 YEARS AGO

July 29, 1923: Members of the board of directors of the Rock Creek Fair Association voted to dispense with the annual meeting this year. Conditions do not seem conducive to holding the fair this year. Rock Creek has been in operation for nearly 50 years and has been one of the leading country fairs in Central Illinois.

75 YEARS AGO

July 29, 1948: Miss Mabel Thomas of LeRoy was named "Queen of Electricity" at the Corn Belt Electric Co-operative jubilee. Gov. Dwight H. Green, who crowned the queen, declared the 10-year record of the Corn Belt Electric co-operative is a dramatic story of success.

50 YEARS AGO

July 29, 1973: Hundreds of people lined the shores of Miller Park lagoon to watch a radio announcer drive a Volkswagen into the water to see if it would float. It did. In keeping with the political times, the announcer termed the car a "Waterbug."

25 YEARS AGO

July 29, 1998: A month ago today, a wild windstorm whipped through Central Illinois — uprooting trees, damaging homes and downing power lines. In McLean County, Illinois Power had to replace 35 electrical poles. Country Companies reported handling 5,525 storm-related claims totaling about $7 million; State Farm Insurance Cos. handled 2,443 claims and losses of $2.5 million.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff