100 YEARS AGO

June 8, 1923: At the present rate of construction in Bloomington, there will be twice as many residences built this year as the previous year, according to City Electrician Charles Concklin. He estimated that there will be about 60 new homes built by the end of the summer, and that the number will reach 75 before the end of the year.

75 YEARS AGO

June 8, 1948: Fifty Bloomington bakery workers received 8 1/2 cent hourly wage increases in contracts, approved by union representatives and downstate bakery operators. The agreement came after two months of negotiations. Union men had turned down previous smaller wage increases.

50 YEARS AGO

June 8, 1973: Frank Miles, 27, of Decatur was named Normal's first full-time city attorney by City Manager David Anderson. Miles, assistant corporation counsel for Decatur, will start Aug. 6. He will receive $15,000 a year. The position of a full-time city attorney was approved in March.

25 YEARS AGO

June 8, 1998: The university high school baseball team celebrated its state championship victory Sunday with a parade that started at the National Guard armory, went north on Main street and ended at u high. The school then held a rally in the gym. Students and parents turned out to help celebrate.

Compiled by Pantagraph Staff