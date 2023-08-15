100 years ago

Aug. 15, 1923: Dollar Day, observed in Bloomington yesterday, was a pronounced success. Although the atmosphere was rather sultry, the sky was clear and thousands of people visited the stores and shops. Every incoming train and interurban was packed to the limit and hundreds came to Bloomington by automobile.

75 years ago

Aug. 15, 1948: Residents of all or part of 14 rural school districts in the area south, east and west of Bloomington voted against establishing a community consolidated school district. Two hundred students live in the area and 10 teachers are employed.

50 years ago

Aug. 15, 1973: The Illinois Environmental Protection

Agency has filed a complaint alleging the developers of Washington Heights Subdivision west of Bloomington are operating a faulty water supply system. The complaint charges the Mark IV Corporation and Central Realty and Development Co.

25 years ago

Aug. 15, 1998: Bloomington patrol officers will receive raises of 3% for each of three years covered in a tentative contract agreement, if the city council approves the deal. The new contract will be retroactive to May 1. The starting salary for an officer will increase to $33,689, while one with 20 years' experience will earn $50,560.

