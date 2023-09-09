100 years ago

Sept. 9, 1923: With a class of 279 already promised for the entering class at Illinois Wesleyan University, President William F. Davidson believes that the institution will this fall reach the 1,000 mark in attendance. While tuition has been increased, it is still lower than in most state colleges.

75 years ago

Sept. 9, 1948: The weekend before Thanksgiving, some 100 men from the Bloomington-Normal area will be eating their own cooking, which they must do over an open flame. The weekend is the annual autumn training school for Boy Scout leaders from the Corn Belt Council to be held at Camp Heffernan on Lake Bloomington.

50 years ago

Sept. 9, 1973: A party will be held next week for Miss Nettie Kuhns at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in honor of her 100th birthday. "I sure never expected to live this long," she told a reporter. "I never married ... never had that trouble," she quipped.

25 years ago

Sept. 9, 1998: After more than six months of un-certainty, the former Montgomery Ward building at College Hills Mall will have a new tenant when Hobby Lobby — a giant Oklahoma City-based arts and crafts outlet — locates there sometime next year. Spokesmen for building owner Klaff Realty and Hobby Lobby declined to confirm the deal, but contracts have been signed and are awaiting delivery before a public announcement is made.

Compiled by pantagraph staff