100 years ago

Aug. 21, 1923: Motorists who have been over the hard roads of Illinois and those of other states agree that this state has the edge. Illinois is doing the best job of road building of the trio of sister states. It is not that Illinois is building better roads than Indiana or Ohio, but it is building more of them and is building them more consistently well.

75 years ago

Aug. 21, 1948: A forecast of record-breaking enrollment at Illinois State Normal University this fall was made by university President R.W. Fairchild. The president said indications are that 2,300 students may register at the university in September if housing can be located for them.

50 years ago

Aug. 21, 1973: The urban renewal bloc immediately east of city hall will probably be the site of a new public library. Members of the Withers Public Library Board have voted 6-2-1 in favor of the 2 1/2-acre block in comparison to six other building sites.

25 years ago

Aug. 21, 1998: The Sugar Creek Japanese garden committee will dedicate and present the recently built Japanese garden to Sugar Creek and the community at 200 N. Towanda Ave., Normal. The garden, designed in the Kare Sansui style, was put in to be an ongoing educational and cultural activity for students, faculty and community.

