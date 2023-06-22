100 years ago

June 22, 1923: The Central Illinois Holiness Association announces their 37th annual camp meeting to be held here Aug. 17-26. On July 4, a basket dinner will be held at the tabernacle to which the public is invited. There will be preaching services on the evening of July 3 by the pastor of the Nazarene church of Tallula. On the Fourth, preaching at 10 a.m. will be Mrs. M.E. Stretch of El Paso, who is well known here. The picnic dinner will be served at 12:30 p.m.

75 years ago

June 22, 1948: Sharing in a nationwide recruiting spurt, McLean County's 296th Anti-aircraft battalion signed up eight new members. The fact that men who join the national guard before the raft bill is signed will not have to register for the draft was given as the most important factor in the recruiting speedup.

50 years ago June 22, 1973: Four committees have been established to work on an urban beautification project in Normal, said Mrs. Jacelyn Bell of 1105 Valentine in Normal. The committees will report back at a July 17 meeting of the 30-member group.

25 years ago

June 22, 1998: For once, something really is bigger and better than ever before. With 25% more teams than last year, organizers of the fourth annual American Cancer Society's 24-hour Relay for Life hope to raise $250,000 this year. In 1997, 77 teams raised $205,000 for the American Cancer Society. This year, 104 10-member teams will take part.

