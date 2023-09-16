100 years ago

Sept. 16, 1923: Looking "snappier" than ever before, with buildings and fences shining in their new coat of paint, the Illinois State Fair opened in Springfield for an eight-day exhibition. Having finally come from under the depression of war years, and made more than ever accessible by new hard roads radiating in every direction, the fair this year promises to draw many classes of people from remote sections of the state who found the capital too far away to attend in recent years.

75 years ago

Sept. 16, 1948: About 22,000 people, according to the estimate of Police Chief S. Clyde Hibbens, jammed Bloomington streets from Franklin Park to the courthouse square to see the torch-lighted, float-filled parade — an homage to a hometown political candidate, Adlai E. Stevenson. The candidate himself got into the spirit of the gay nineties by parade in a 1904 Reo driven by Walt Bittner.

50 years ago

Sept. 16, 1973: Bloomington's new $3.2 million post office should be ready for occupancy next March, the superintendent for the general contractor said. The building at the intersection of Empire Street and Fairway Drive will serve as distribution center for Central Illinois mail.

25 years ago

Sept. 16, 1998: More than 200 droopy-eared, stumpy-legged basset hounds are expected to converge this weekend on Dwight for The Illinois Waddle, a fundraiser for Guardian Angel Basset Rescue, a statewide group based in Dwight and suburban Chicago. The 10-block waddle will begin near Illinois 17 and Clinton Street on the west edge of town.

Compiled by pantagraph staff