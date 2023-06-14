June 14, 1923: Bishop William J. Anderson of the Methodist Episcopal Church of Cincinnati delivered a masterful speech to the graduates of Illinois Wesleyan University: "Give! Give! In a world like this, that is the challenge tremendous," he said. "Give! Give! Give all that is in you. To meet the challenge, the student must give the best every day in the year, every hour in the day. Success or failure will be the reward depending on you. A man must be conqueror of his self before he tackles the world. Be unselfish and help your fellow men."