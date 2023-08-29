100 years ago

Aug. 29, 1923: Following a public hearing held by the board of local improvements, the city engineer was instructed to prepare plans and estimates for a brick pavement on Allin Street from Washington to the present width of the street. Practically all the property owners were in favor of the brick pavement, though only two were in favor of widening the street six feet, as suggested by the council.

75 years ago

Aug. 29, 1948: Up to four feet of silt now fills the old Money Creek channel in the bottom of Lake Bloomington, under 30 feet of water. That is one of the first observations in a lake siltation study conducted by the Illinois State Water Survey of Urbana cooperating with C.C. Williams, superintendent of the city water and light department.

50 years ago

Aug. 29, 1973: "Actions, not words," President Gene Budig told Illinois State University faculty, are the remedy for faculty morale. Budig touched on budget problems, academic planning, governance and the need to communicate the university's strengths to lawmakers and state officials in a 22-minute address on the state of the university.

25 years ago

Aug. 29, 1998: Unit 5 schools and State Farm Insurance Cos. may have changed their policies toward discrimination based on sexual orientation since the issued surfaced in the Twin Cities two years ago, but it doesn't appear the same has happened with Normal City Council members. A majority still remain opposed to creating a local ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation.

