100 YEARS AGO

Sept. 7, 1923: W.H. Bradford of Peoria, a well-known aviator, arrived in Bloomington yesterday to make the preliminary arrangements to establish a commercial aviation field in Bloomington. His company has taken a five-year lease on the Foreman field just east of the city. The new field is to be known as the Bloomington Airways.

75 YEARS AGO

Sept. 7, 1948: An estimated 5,000 people celebrated Labor Day at Miller Park this year, according to custodian William Cooper. Because of cloudy skies and cooler weather in the afternoon, only 100 admission tickets were sold at the beach house, as opposed to 450 last Sunday. Labor Day was the last day for both swimming and boating at Miller park. The biggest crowd attraction was dancing in the pavilion in the afternoon and evening, Cooper said.

50 YEARS AGO

Sept. 7, 1973: The McLean County Unit 5 Board of Education approved a request for Page and Keely Richardson to attend industrial arts classes at Chiddix Junior High School instead of home economics, as is usually required of girls. Their mother made the request, saying the sisters, who are in seventh and eighth grade, had already received out-of-school education in cooking, sewing and child care. Board member Warren Miller cast the lone dissenting vote.

25 YEARS AGO

Sept. 7, 1998: Next month, a program that will allow parents to pay for their children's future college tuition at today's rates will be launched by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission. The prepay option may help families with an expense that has risen nearly 64% this decade. The average annual cost of tuition and mandatory fees at a state-funded university is about $4,200.

