BLOOMINGTON — Everybody knows that Michael Wille is a baseball guy.

Growing up, he played at Pontiac High School and then sparingly at Millikin University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He served as an associate scout for the Phillies (2004 to 2008) and Orioles (2009 to 2013).

He coached youth travel baseball with the local Renegades program for about five years and was an active member of the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association. He currently serves as a hitting coach for University High School’s varsity team.

None of that has much to do with his work as a professor at Illinois State University’s Wonsook Kim School of Art, where he teaches painting and drawing. But it does explain why, when he set out to learn more about woodshop as part of his prior role as the school’s director, associate professor Randall Reid suggested making a baseball bat.

“So I decided to make a bat for my son, who at the time was, you know, 9 or 10 years old,” Wille said. The rest was history: “He’s now 16 and just hit a home run with one of my bats last week.”

Wille now produces handcrafted, hand-painted wood baseball bats and takes customer orders through his side business, Razorbill Bats. It is named both for a bird common in Maine, where he was initially obtaining wood for the bats, and for the flat-billed hats that he typically favors.

His bats are made out of maple, yellow birch or ash, and he produces them for all ages and occasions, from competitive youth league players to people who want to display a bat bearing their company name or other logo. Last year, he made 212 bats. This year, he was already up to 220 as of Aug. 1.

“It’s really fun to be out and about where people are using my bats,” Wille said. Recently, he was in Indianapolis for a five-day baseball tournament, “and there were kids there that were purchasing my bats, wearing my T-shirts. This week, I was in Iowa with my son for his baseball tournament, and people were out there using my bats, and again, wearing the T-shirts.”

The business is a family affair, with his wife and three children all engaged in various marketing and research efforts. He displays his work and takes custom orders online at instagram.com/razorbillbats. And those customer orders? They can be extremely specific; for instance, he once crafted a bat with the colors and textures of the American kestrel bird.

One satisfied recipient is Peyton Dillingham of the Normal CornBelters, who used his Wille-produced bat at the Legends Home Run Derby on July 22. He hit 42 home runs that night.

“Couldn’t have ask for a better home run derby bat,” he said.

That’s exactly what Wille wants. He said he hand-picks each wooden billet that serves as the basis for his bats.

“Anyone who makes bats is going to want somebody to swing it in an environment where there’s a lot of competition, where, you know, you’ll find out whether or not the wood is good,” he said. “So if somebody’s throwing it 93 miles an hour and the bat splits and a half — by the way, that doesn’t happen with mine — then you know, that maybe the quality of wood or the shape that you’re working with, doesn’t work.”

That hasn’t been the case with Wille’s customers, from whom he often seeks feedback. For him, being part of their success is a big part of the draw to continue with the business — which, given the constraints of producing handcrafted products, can only expand so much.

“I think hitting a baseball from a pitcher is unbelievably difficult,” Wille wrote in a message describing his love for the sport. They pitch. We react. The competitive battle between the pitcher and hitter is such a beautiful thing to witness.