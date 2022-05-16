Hornets trip GCMS

Eureka upended Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10-6 in Saturday night's Heart of Illinois Conference Showcase at Jack Horenberger Field on the Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

In other action, host GCMS cost the Hornets (23-6, 10-1) a chance at an outright league title crown with a 4-3 victory in eight innings on Thursday. Eureka lost 8-5 on the road to Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn Friday.

GCMS-Eureka

A five-run lower half of the third put the Hornets on top to stay at 6-4. Drew Dingledine (three) and Matt Montoya (two) combined for five hits. Austin Wiegand got the mound win.

Eureka-GCMS

Dingledine's two-out, two-run single gave the guests a 3-1 lead in extras. The Falcons countered with three in the home half. Ben Jablonski provided two hits. Spencer Wilcox allowed just one hit, two walks and struck out 12 over seven, but was not involved in the decision. Wiegand was charged with the loss.

In the final standings, Eureka shared first with GCMS and Tremont.

Eureka/RBLW

Dingledine (three) and Derrick Wiles (two) had five of the guests' eight hits. The hosts got two in the fifth to take a three-run lead. Montoya was saddled with the defeat.

The Hornets host a regional, as they started yesterday against either Deer Creek-Mackinaw or Fieldcrest from the middle school. The championship game is Saturday with an 11 a.m. first pitch opposite Prairie Central or El Paso-Gridley.

