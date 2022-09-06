Hornets look to keep it rolling

Through two games, Eureka has outscored the opposition 75 to seven. The 2-0 Hornets seek a third straight win when Heyworth treks to McCollum Field for a 7 p.m. Heart of Illinois Conference crossover game.

Eureka is coming off a 50-0 thrashing of host Tremont. The guests were able to move the ball both on the ground and through the air.

“I think that’s the next step…to get some consistency,” head coach Jason Bachman said. “We had almost 400 yards of total offense. Our guys did a good job of pass protection. We also ran the ball pretty well. We have to try to replicate that.”

The defense kept the Turks from crossing midfield the entire contest and held them to five first downs.

“They have played at a very high level,” Bachman admitted. “As you breakdown the position group grades, we are still in the B range. We missed a couple of tackles that led to big plays. We’ve talked about taking that next step.”

Heyworth’s Hornets enter with a 1-1 record with a victory at Tri-County and a 40-7 loss this past week at home to division foe Le Roy. In that game, 6-foot-7 junior tight end and Clinton transfer Nick Feather had four receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. They operate out a double wing-T formation on offense and use a 3-3-5 scheme on defense. Nate Albaugh is in his second season at Heyworth and 12th overall (54-60). In 2021, they were 1-8 that included a 42-0 home loss to Eureka in the only previous meeting between the programs.

Although he did not look too far ahead, Bachman did peak at the last quarter of the schedule.

“As you look big picture, those last four games will set us up for a three A playoff run,” he explained. “You’re talking about guys (Ridgeview/Lexington and Tri-Valley) who could compete for a state championship. You throw in the fact those teams are all well-coached, If we continue to play well…”

According to Bachman, Mason Boles sustained a knee injury against Tremont and will miss the next two games, Ryan Fuller (knee) is also out for Heyworth, With Dax Marvin and Fuller sidelined, Eureka has inserted senior Zech Lapp at the all-important center spot.