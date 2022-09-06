Hornets impressive over Tremont

Six different players found the end zone for Eureka (2-0) in a 50-0 shutout of Tremont in the Heart of Illinois Conference large division opener Friday night at Poorbaugh Field. Drew Dingledine caught a touchdown pass and ran for one, while Justis Bachman Rylan Bachman, Mason Boles and Tanner Wiegand each ran for one, Besides the TD toss to Dingledine, Jake Morin threw a 31-yarder to Camron Manning, which was set up by R. Bachman’s fumble recovery. Morin completed six of seven passes for 185 yards. Boles tallied 48 yards on the ground over six carries, while J. Bachman had four for 40. The J. Bachman TD from four yards outs and Carson Gold’s point after made to 43-0 just over a minute into the second half, which triggered a running clock the rest of the way. All told, Eureka finished with 395 yards of total offense.