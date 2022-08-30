Hornets get by the Little Giants

After spotting Canton the early lead, Eureka roared back to claim a 25-7 victory Friday night in the season opener for both at McCollum Field. Jake Morin’s touchdown scamper from two yards out put the Hornets on top to stay at 12-7 in the second quarter. Mason Boles later added a second TD run from three yards out and Carson Gold kicked two field goals.
Boles finished with 117 yards on 25 carries, while Morin completed 10 of 18 passes for 166 yards. Drew Dingledine, whose interception set up Boles’ second score, had six catches for 89 yards. Rylan Bachman recorded at team-high 13 tackles.
In other opening week contests from around the Heart of Illinois Conference:
Tremont 14, Sangamon Valley 8
El Paso-Gridley 51, Macon Meridian 26
Tri-Valley 42, Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 7
Ridgeview/Lexington 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 8
Moweaqua Central A & M 35, Le Roy 6
Heyworth 50, Tri-County 16