Hornets drop semifinal down south

An early deficit cost Eureka in a 4-2 loss to Monticello in the Decatur Sectional on Thursday at Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus. The Sages, who served as the visitors, scored a run in the top of the first inning and tacked on three more in the second to charge out to a 4-0 advantage. The Hornets cut the margin in half in the bottom of the sixth. Ben Jablonski provided two of the locals' six hits.