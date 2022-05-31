Hornets drop semifinal down south

An early deficit cost Eureka in a 4-2 loss to Monticello in the Decatur Sectional on Thursday at Workman Family Field on the Millikin University campus. The Sages, who served as the visitors, scored a run in the top of the first inning and tacked on three more in the second to charge out to a 4-0 advantage. The Hornets cut the margin in half in the bottom of the sixth. Ben Jablonski provided two of the locals' six hits.
On the mound, despite seven strikeouts, Spencer Wilcox dropped to 7-2 with the setback. Eureka ended with a final record of 25-7.
In Saturday's final, Monticello (23-8) upset St. Joseph-Ogden by a 7-1 score to snap the Spartans' 27-game win streak. The Illini Prairie Conference rivals met May 2, which saw host SJ-O (35-3) come out on top 8-2.